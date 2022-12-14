Beaufort names Marshall new City Manager

McFee, Scallate sworn in at City Council meeting

By Delayna Earley

The City of Beaufort has found its new city manager.

During the final city council meeting of the year on Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, Scott Marshall was announced as the council’s pick to fill the city manager position.

Ryan Scallate, left, wife of City Councilman Josh Scallate pins on his City of Beaufort lapel pin after he was sworn in by Municipal Judge Ned Tupper during Tuesday’s Beaufort City Council meeting. Photos by Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Marshall was one of three finalists for the position. Current city manager William Prokop will be retiring in January 2023.

“All three candidates would have done a great job, but he just stood out among the others because his experience in leadership is more diverse,” Mayor Stephen Murray said about Marshall’s hiring.

Marshall will likely take the position in mid-January 2023, according to Murray, but his contract is currently still being negotiated.

After being re-elected to another term, Beaufort City Councilman Mike McFee, center, is sworn in by Municipal Judge Ned Tupper during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. At right is McFee’s brother, Rick McFee.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the work that the city is doing while also pushing for full transparency in everything we do,” Marshall said.

Marshall is currently employed as the Human Resources Director for Beaufort County.

A native of Danville, Va., Marshall is a retired U.S. Air Force officer, having served for 23 years. After the military, he was appointed executive director of the Beaufort County Board of Elections & Voter Registration. In 2013, he became director of the Beaufort County Parks & Leisure Services. He then became deputy town manager for the Town of Bluffton, and was named interim town manager in January 2021. In July 2021, he rejoined Beaufort County in his current position.

Former City Councilman Phil Cromer, center, poses with his wife, Amelie, and Mayor Stephan Murray after he formally stepped down from office during a brief ceremony at the City Council meeting Tuesday.

Also Tuesday night, Mike McFee and Josh Scallate were both sworn in as Council members. McFee was re-elected, while Scallate replaces Phil Cromer, who retired from Council after eight years.

And in other business, Council voted on first reading to give all City employees a 5% raise plus an additional contribution toward their health insurance, without raising taxes.



