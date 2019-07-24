Pat Conroy Literary Center offers Anchorage Retreat

Beaufort’s Pat Conroy Literary Center’s Anchorage Retreat is set for Sept. 6-8.

The Southern Living-inspired event is an exclusive writers retreat weekend at the award-winning historic Anchorage 1770 Inn.

Participating writers will immerse themselves in a collaborative experience. In the retreat’s intimate setting, writers will get to know one another as well as the retreat’s instructors over a span of three days and two nights of workshops, discussions, writing prompts, readings, critiques, and social gatherings.

The distinguished faculty of award-winning writers and publishing professionals will share their insights and experiences.

This year’s faculty includes novelists Kimberly Brock, Carla Damron, and Reavis Z. Wortham; memoirist and humorist Harrison Scott Key; biographer and book review editor Adam Parker; and literary agents Jeff Kleinman and Marly Rusoff.

The cost for the retreat is $1,500 per person and includes a two-night stay at the Anchorage 1770 Inn on Sept. 6-8, all retreat sessions, evening receptions on Friday and Saturday, breakfasts on Saturday and Sunday, and lunch on Saturday.

The registration fee will be billed in three equal installments to be paid in full by Sept. 6. Rooms are selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is now open and is limited to 15 participants.

For more information or to register, call the Anchorage 1770 Inn at 877-951-1770.

Proceeds benefit the year-round educational programming of the nonprofit Pat Conroy Literary Center.