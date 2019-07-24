2020 presidential candidate Williamson to visit Beaufort on Saturday

Best-selling author, lecturer, activist and 2020 U.S. Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will speak on her platform and answer questions from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at a Town Hall meeting at UNITED Church, located at 1801 Duke Street in Beaufort S.C.

All are welcome to attend this special event. Light refreshments will be served prior, and a limited number of Williamson’s signed books will be available for purchase at the conclusion of the Town Hall.

Williamson has been a well known American public voice for more than three decades. Seven of her 12 published books have been New York Times best sellers, and Williamson has been a popular guest on television programs such as Oprah, Good Morning America, and Bill Maher.

Williamson’s latest book, A Politics of Love: Handbook for a New American Revolution, was published in 2019. Her other books include The Law of Divine Compensation, The Age of Miracles, Everyday Grace, A Woman’s Worth, Illuminata, Healing the Soul of America, A Course in Weight Loss, The Gift of Change, Enchanted Love, A Year of Miracles, and Tears to Triumph: The Spiritual Journey from Suffering to Enlightenment.

A native of Houston, Texas, in 1989, Williamson founded Project Angel Food, a meals-on-wheels program that serves homebound people with AIDS in the Los Angeles area. To date, Project Angel Food has served over 11 million meals. She also co-founded the Peace Alliance.