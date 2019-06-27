Parker’s Donates $10K to Lowcountry Autism Foundation to Fund Art Therapy Program

Parker’srecently donated $10,000 to the Lowcountry Autism Foundation, supporting the nonprofit organization’s Art Therapy Program in full for the year through the company’s Fueling the Community charitable giving program.

“We wanted to partner with an organization that made a real impact in the communities we serve,” said Parker’s Vice President of Marketing Brandon Hofmann, who recently presented the check to the Lowcountry Autism Foundation. “We know this important organization relies on community support to fund their programs for families affected by autism.”

Funds were raised through the sale of 20,000 reusable Autism Awareness travel cups, which are available at Parker’s locations throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

“We are grateful to Parker’s for helping enhance the lives of children with autism,” said Sophia Townes, Lowcountry Awareness Foundation Program Coordinator. “Art therapy is incredibly important for children with autism, It helps develop a child’s self-esteem, improves communication skills and gives them a creative outlet.”

As Parker’s expands into the Charleston, S.C. market this summer, the company will continue to partner with the Lowcountry Autism Foundation, which is headquartered in Charleston and serves families throughout coastal South Carolina.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that in 42 boys and one in 189 girls are diagnosed with autism in the United States and reports that autism affects more children in America than diabetes, AIDS, cancer, cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy or Down syndrome combined.

The Lowcountry Autism Foundation provides programs to support families through customized programs designed to fill gaps in service. With a small staff and a dedicated group of volunteers, the organization has provided more than $500,000 in free autism services to over 1,500 Lowcountry families.

Parker’s has donated nearly $1 million to area schools since the inception of the Fueling the Community program.