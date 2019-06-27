Annual tennis event makes a SPLASH! at Dataw

More than 100 competitors convened on the Dataw Island Tennis Center last weekend for the annual Dataw SPLASH! Tennis Tournament, an event that benefits SOAR Special Recreation.

The USTA-sanctioned event featured players of varying levels, from 3.0 to 9.0 ratings, from throughout the region. The competition was fierce, and pleasant weather encouraged spectators who came to cheer on neighbors, family, and friends throughout the weekend.

One individual and four doubles teams from Dataw Island reached the finals, including men’s 3.0 doubles champions John McShane and Floyd Washburn, and men’s 4.0 doubles champions Michael Chambers and Joe Costigan. Scott Hammond (men’s 3.0 singles), Steve Brown and Nigel Sewell (men’s 3.0 doubles), and Pat Sewell and George Fiorella (mixed 6.0 doubles) all made the finals.