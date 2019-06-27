Family of 5 displaced, pets rescued in Shell Point fire

The Burton Fire District, Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS, responded to a house fire in Shell Point early Tuesday morning that resulted in a family of five — two adults and three children — being displaced.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Burton and Beaufort/Port Royal firefighters, along with Beaufort County EMS, were dispatched to a house fire on Bonaire Circle South in Shell Point. Initial reports indicated that a child’s bedroom was on fire and that the family was evacuating. Subsequent reports stated flames were coming from the home and “spreading fast.”

Firefighters from the Shell Point fire station quickly arrived and confirmed flames were coming from the single-wide mobile home. Fire officials met with the family, who was safely outside, but the children were concerned about their two pet turtles that were still inside the home.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and contained the fire to the children’s bedroom. Both turtles were rescued and are alive and well. No injuries were reported. While fire damage was limited to one room, the home suffered heat and smoke damage throughout, resulting in the family being displaced.

The fire is believed to have been caused by malfunctioning electronic equipment in the children’s bedroom. The home had smoke alarms, but they had recently begun malfunctioning due to a water leak. The parents said they were grateful that they were awake at the time of the fire.

The Burton Fire District assisted the family in finding lodging for the evening.

Residents who are in need of smoke alarms, or would like their smoke alarms checked, can request this free service from their fire department by calling their local department or by emailing safetyed@burtonfd.org.