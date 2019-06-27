Lowcountry Life

1 min read

Ron Callari got a chance this week to capture the lagoon at Hunting Island that was used as the backdrop for the Vietnam War scenes in the classic film “Forrest Gump,” which was filmed in Beaufort in the fall of 1993.

View all

Latest from Blog

THERE’S ONE …

Athletics shortstop Dylan Tilletson makes the first out of a double play as Royals base runner…