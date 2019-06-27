Ron Callari got a chance this week to capture the lagoon at Hunting Island that was used as the backdrop for the Vietnam War scenes in the classic film “Forrest Gump,” which was filmed in Beaufort in the fall of 1993.
Lowcountry Life
Latest from Blog
Above: Hilton Head Island quarterback Jaylen Sneed gets overpowered by Beaufort’s Alvin Wilson on Friday, Sept.…
Athletics shortstop Dylan Tilletson makes the first out of a double play as Royals base runner…
LowcoSports.com After a fourth consecutive dominating performance, Beaufort High will get the rematch it coveted with…
LowcoSports.com Beaufort Academy jumped out to an early lead on the road Friday, but the Eagles…
LowcoSports.com The second-round curse has been vanquished in Seabrook. Whale Branch gave a gritty performance on…