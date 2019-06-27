Paddle Power

An enthusiastic crowd descended on Waterfront Park on Saturday to watch 30 teams from all over the Southeast race 42-foot dragonboats on the Beaufort River.

Dozens of communities, businesses, civic organizations, and clubs participated in the 7th annual Dragonboat Race Day, hosted by DragonBoat Beaufort. The popular event raises funds to support the organization’s mission: Through the physical competition of dragonboat racing and the strength of camaraderie, DragonBoat Beaufort aims to provide cancer survivors with a total sense of wellness. Additionally, DragonBoat Beaufort’s outreach program supports individual cancer patients who live, work or are treated in Beaufort County with needs they cannot afford or for which they lack coverage.

Photo by Bob Sofaly

7th annual Dragonboat Race Day results

Division D Winners

MOB Squad, 01:26.95 Single Marine Program, 01:36.96 Some Like It Hot, 01:37.24 Parish Paddlers, 01:39.34 Orange Zone, 01:41.86 Awakened Dragons, 01:44.10 Anna’s Breast Friends, 01:51.84 DragonBoat Atlanta, 01:54.64

Division C Winners

BMH Spittin’ Fireballs, 01:20.69 Blazing Paddles, 01:23.64 Padawan Dons, 01:25.65 Reel Nauti, 01:26.03 Rack Attack, 01:30.18 Weichert Warriors, 01:31.98 Dragon Slayers, 01:36.68 Lake James Healing Dragons, 01:41.11

Division B Winners

Nature Boy, 01:19.07 Holy City Silver Dragons, 01:20.18 St. Peter’s Dragons, 01:20.94 Beaufort Believers, 01:22.10 Organized Chaos Ladies, 01:23.93 EarthFit Warriors, 01:25.50 JDBC Mammoglams, 01:25.61 Swamp Dragons, 01:31.31

Division A Winners

Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club, 01:01.71 Charleston Fire Breathers, 01:09.14 JCB Paddling Diggers, 01:13.28 Healing Dragons of Charlotte, 01:25.91

Cancer Survivor Division

Healing Dragons of Charlotte, 01:29.65 JDBC Mammoglams, 01:33.50 Awakened Dragons, 01:50.28 DragonBoat Atlanta, 02:00.97

Senior Division

Holy City Silver Dragons, 01:29.69 Swamp Dragons, 01:34.52 Lake James Healing Dragons, 01:47.49

Hallelujah Cup

St. Peter’s Dragons, 01:28.82 Parish Paddlers, 01:48.53

Heartbeat of the Lowcountry Cup

BMH Spittin’ Fireballs, 01:33.36 Rack Attack, 01:40.05

Apollo Fitness Cup