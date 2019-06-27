Lucas joins editorial staff

The Island News and Lowcountry Weekly are proud to announce the addition of Mindy Lucas to the editorial staff.

Lucas has more than a decade of experience in print journalism, having most recently worked for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette and The State newspaper in Columbia.

While at The Island Packet, Lucas covered arts and entertainment and public safety. While at The State,she worked as a general assignments reporter, covering a range of areas including K-12 education, public safety, buses and downtown development, and arts and entertainment. She also worked as a web producer as part of the paper’s digital team.

“I’m excited to be joining the staff of two papers that have such a strong and loyal readership,” Lucas said. “Locally-produced journalism is more important than ever in an age when news coverage is becoming more and more homogenized or controlled by media companies not based in the community. Beaufort deserves coverage befitting its rich history and culture. I’m looking forward to covering the news and stories that are of interest to and directly impact my community.”

Lucas holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of South Carolina. She lives with her husband, David, in Beaufort.