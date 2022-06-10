PA joins Beaufort Memorial Orthopaedic Specialists

Eliana Specht, a board-certified physician assistant, has joined Beaufort Memorial Orthopaedic Specialists after recently completing a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at South University in Savannah.

At the practice, Specht assists Dr. Vandit Sardana, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of bone and joint disorders and, of particular note, in the minimally invasive hip and knee replacement surgeries in which he specializes. She sees patients with him in both the Port Royal and the Okatie practice locations.

Earlier, Specht, a North Carolina native who grew up in Virginia Beach, worked as an emergency department technician at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center in Norfolk, Va. She holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from James Madison University in Harrisonburg.