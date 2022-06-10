BMH, Amedisys announce home health joint venture

From staff reports

A joint venture between Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) and Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a national provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, has been formed to provide a more coordinated, full-continuum of care and improve the transition from hospital to home. The agreement will be finalized on or around Friday, July 1.

“We see this partnership as a means to extend the care that patients trust Beaufort Memorial to provide in the comfort of their own home,” BMH President and CEO Russell Baxley, MHA, said in a release. “By building upon our longstanding relationship with Amedisys, we will continue to develop innovative ways of delivering care.”

Amedisys has been a preferred provider for BMH since 2017.

After the agreement is finalized, the current Amedisys Home Health location on Lady’s Island will do business as Beaufort Memorial Home Health Care, an Amedisys partner; and the home health location in Bluffton will continue doing business as Amedisys Home Health of Bluffton. Home health services include skilled nursing care; physical, occupational and speech therapy; medical social work; and home health aides to assist with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing and eating.

“Clinical partnerships like this allow us to extend services beyond the hospital walls to a familiar and nurturing environment,” Baxley said. “By combining our expertise and experience we are working to fulfill the mission of Beaufort Memorial to enhance the quality of life in the Lowcountry through improved health, innovative partnerships and superior care.”

