News Briefs: June meeting set for Beaufort Indivisible

Beaufort Indivisible will hold its June meeting at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 18, at the St. Helena Branch Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Road.

Featured speakers will be Marilyn Harris and York Glover Sr. Harris is a 2022 Democratic candidate for Beaufort County Council District 2 (MCAS/Beaufort/Lady’s Island/Fripp Island). Glover represents District 3 (Beaufort/Lady’s Island/St. Helena Island/Parris Island) on the Beaufort County Council. His term expires in 2024.

The event is free and open to the public.

June LIBPA meeting set

The Lady’s Island Business Professional Association will hold its June meeting at 8 a.M., Tuesday, June 14 at the Beaufort Realtors’ Association Headquarters at 22 Kemmerlin Lane, Lady’s Island. Colonel Karl R. Arbogast, USMC, Commander of MCAS Beaufort, will be the featured speaker. Stop by for coffee and conversation concerning the community.

Sea Island Rotary hosting blood drive June 14

Sea Island Rotary Club will stage its quarterly Community Service blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Boundary Street in Beaufort, in the Big Red Bloodmobile.

All donors will receive a $20 eGift card and a OneBlood gift along with a wellness checkup that will include blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. All time slots are currently available. Sign up online at https://donorportal.oneblood.org/donate-now or call 843-321-0196 for assistance registering.

OneBlood takes care to ensure that the donation process is safe and secure from the COVID virus, seasonal influenza and other illnesses, and makes extra cleanings, sterilization, wearing masks and similar precautions, standard operating procedure.