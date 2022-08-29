Oxygen tank explosion triggers fire

From staff reports

An explosion in Shell Point on Thursday afternoon jostled residents more than a mile away.

Shortly after 3 p.m., crews from the Burton Fire District responded to reports of an explosion in the area of Joppa Road. They discovered a small fire burning in the rear of a residence, and it was quickly extinguished. Investigators determined that an oxygen bottle likely exploded and caused the fire.

There were no reports of injuries, and damages were confined to the portion of a mobile home that was being demolished.