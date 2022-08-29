Investigation into suspected drug trade at Burton business leads to arrest

From staff reports

A Seabrook man was arrested following an investigation into illegal drug activity at a Burton-area car wash.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force investigation, which was prompted by complaints of drug activity, determined that James “Baby” Odom, 44, was selling drugs at his car wash located at 16 Eastern Road in Burton. A warrant for his arrest for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine was issued as a result of that investigation.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Odom, and he was taken into custody on the outstanding arrest warrant Friday, Aug. 26. Odom allegedly possessed cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and illegal prescription medication at the time of his arrest.

Search warrants were subsequently executed at Odom’s residence and business, and quantities of both cocaine and marijuana were recovered. Additionally, items commonly used in the manufacturing of crack cocaine were seized, as well as an unlawfully possessed firearm.

The items found in Odom’s possession at the time of his arrest and the items seized under the authority of the search warrants lead to additional charges of trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a person unlawful, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Following his arrest, Odom was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center. According to county records he was released on bond the following day.