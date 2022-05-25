Original Gullah Festival back this weekend 

From staff reports

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Original Gullah Festival returns to Beaufort this Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

According to the festival’s website, storytelling, dancing, the sounds of jazz, blues, reggae and African drums are some of the things you’ll see and hear. And the Vendor Market will be filled with arts and crafts, while the Food Court will be filled with local cuisine and traditional Gullah favorites.

The Gullah Festival has been celebrating the Gullah Geechee heritage of the Sea Islands of the Lowcountry and honoring the preservation of the Gullah culture and the descendants who lived in the region for 36 years.

The festival was established in 1986 to honor and recreate the atmosphere of a celebration called Decoration Day, now named Memorial Day. As a result, every year during the festival weekend, there is a Decoration Day Play to commemorate the historic event.

The Festival provides a unique family friendly cultural experience for more than 35,000 local, national and international attendees during the three-day event.

Schedules and ticket information for events and entertainment, along with a complete list of sponsors and vendors, can be found at www.originalgullahfestival.org/.