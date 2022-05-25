fbpx
Yella P. picks the blues while Cam Kimburough keeps the beat during Port Royal’s outdoor concert series Saturday evening on Paris Ave. The two-man band entertained a large crowd with their down-home-style blues. The next installment of the outdoor concert series will feature country music singer Brooke McBride on June 4. Photo by Bob Sofaly. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

