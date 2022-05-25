VETERAN OF THE WEEK – PHIL FOGLEMAN

Beaufort’s Phil Fogleman, 59, enlisted in the United States Air Force in Beckley, W.Va., in 1980. After Basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio and Technical School at Keesler AFB, in Biloxi, Miss., he was assigned to Shaw AFB near Sumter. He worked in Administration. His next assignment was in Zweibrucken, Germany. He returned to the states for a tour at Grissom AFB in Indiana before another overseas assignment in Ankara, Turkey. He was there for Desert Storm. He returned stateside to Headquarters Air Force Intelligence Command near San Antonio. Thereafter, he was again assigned to Grissom AFB, from which he deployed to the Persian Gulf. Returning to the states, he began a 12-year tenure as a recruiter, Alabama, Georgia and Montana. He retired in 2015 as a Master Sergeant with 28 years of active service (there was a break in the Reserves). He then served as a substitute teacher and coached high school volleyball and softball.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.