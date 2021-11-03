ON THIS DATE

November 5

1895: Annie Wigg Smith, second wife of Robert Smalls, died.

November 7

1861: Union warships attacked Fort Walker (Hilton Head Island) and Fort Beauregard (Phillips Island), initiating the Battle of Port Royal. The Union would take Port Royal and Beaufort. The same day, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived, via the Charleston & Savannah Railroad, in Coosawhatchie. Lee, at the time still the Confederate commanding general for Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, established a headquarters there.

1991: Joe Frazier died of liver cancer at age 67 in Philadelphia.

– Compiled by Mike McCombs