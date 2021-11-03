Karen Dow’s photo was taken at the 11th Street Shrimp Docks in Port Royal just as the sunset was revealing the most vibrant colors. Dow said she loves to walk by there because it is usually so serene and beautiful, and it reminds me of how much she loves shrimp scampi. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.