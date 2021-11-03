LETTER TO THE EDITOR

David Taub outs himself

In his The Island News column that appeared in the Oct. 28 edition, David Taub has unwittingly identified himself and his tactics. His short history of propaganda and propagandists is accurate but he has hoist himself on his own petard in telling the story.

His diatribes against Donald Trump and “his army of trolls” in many previous columns were hollow and not based on fact but political ideology. His loud and continuous voice is his column and the truth is only as he sees it through a political prism.

As some wise person once said, “You are entitled to your own opinion but not to your own facts.”

– Bill Warren, Lady’s Island