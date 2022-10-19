On This Date

October 23

1964: Joe Frazier defeated Germany’s Hans Huber with a broken left thumb by a 3-2 decision to win the gold medal in heavyweight boxing at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He finished with an amateur record of 38-2.

October 24

2021: Seabrook native and Whale Branch Early College High School graduate Dee Delaney made his first career NFL start at cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Chicago Bears and recorded his first career interception.

October 26

1945: Donald Patrick “Pat” Conroy, an author for whom Beaufort played a prominent role both in his works and his life, is born in Atlanta. Among Conroy’s works were The Water Is Wide, The Lords of Discipline, The Prince of Tides and The Great Santini.

2019: The Beaufort Academy volleyball team defeated Cathedral Academy, 3-0 (25-16 25-17, 25-15) a Wilson Hall in Sumter to win the SCISA Class A state championship.

– Compiled by Mike McCombs