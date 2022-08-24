On This Date

August 27

2021: Longtime former Battery Creek High School Wrestling Coach Nathan Day died three days shy of his 58th birthday after a battle with COVID-19. In his 16 years at the school, Day led the Dolphins to six team state championships and 30 individual championships.

August 28

2019: Beaufort weightlifter Dade Stanley swept the gold medals (Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and Overall) in the 81kg weight class at the Youth Pan Am Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador

August 30

2021: Retired U.S. Army Captain Seth Keshel and attorney Lin Wood, a Beaufort County resident, were among the guest speakers at an Audit The SC 2020 Vote Rally at Olde Beaufort Golf Club.

August 31

2019: More than 200 people turned out at the Beaufort Black Chamber of Commerce to hear Democratic Presidential candidate Julian Castro speak.

– Compiled by Mike McCombs