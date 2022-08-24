Earley joins Island News staff

By Mike McCombs

Journalist Delayna Earley has returned to Beaufort County and is joining The Island News staff as a videographer.

Earley graduated from Western Kentucky University in 2011 with a degree in photojournalism. She made her way to the Lowcountry in 2012 to work as a videographer and photographer for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.

After nearly six years, she left in 2018 for Virginia, where she spent time as a freelance photojournalist and video editor, worked as a social media manager and worked from home teaching online English classes to children across the globe.

“I’m honestly very excited to be coming home – let’s face it, Beaufort is home,” Earley said, “and to be working for a newspaper that cares about the community that it serves.”

Earley is married with two young boys and a Jack Russell terrier. In addition to her videography responsibilities, she will be working with video advertising and can pick up photography duties if needed.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.