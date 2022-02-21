OBITUARY – Douglas Wayne Montana

Douglas Wayne Montana

Douglas Wayne Montana was many things to countless people. He was a Captain in the United States Marine Corps who served in Korea and Vietnam. He was a husband to Evelyn “Granny” for almost 40 years.

He was the man that raised my mother. He was a foster parent to several teenagers and an unofficial foster parent to many more.

He was a storyteller and a mathematician and the only reason that many of us got through math in school. He was an animal lover who ran a renegade shelter that never turned away a “pet” in need of care.

He was called many different names throughout his life: Dad, Wayne, Monty, Captain, Cat, Pops. But to my siblings and me, he was Papa. Papa was a lovely man and will be missed tremendously. He was survived locally by his children Dick McIntyre (Susan), Randy McIntyre, Toy Cadien (Jim), grandchildren Ryan, Harmony, Courtney “Nicki” and great grandson JAC.

Services will be Thursday, Feb. 24, at Riemann Family Funeral Homes, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, Miss. 39503. Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 p.m., with a service to follow.

The family requests any memorial contributions to be made to CAPA at P.O. Box 531 Beaufort, S.C. 29901.

– Harmony Cadien