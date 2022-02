From staff reports

Beaufort defeated North Myrtle Beach, 57-48, in the first round of the SCHSL boys basketball playoffs at Beaufort High School.

Three Eagles turned in double-doubles. Michael Dennison led the way with 14 points and 20 rebounds, Zyrin Odom had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and James Dennison had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Anderson Jones added 9 points.

The Eagles (15-4) will be at home in the second round of the playoffs. Beaufort will host West Florence at 6 p.m. Saturday.