Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Burton area

From staff reports

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon on Old Jericho Road in the Burton area.

At around 5 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at a landscaping nursery. Employees reported that a male subject robbed them at gunpoint for cash and fled on foot toward Broad River Blvd.

According to the BCSO. the subject was described as African-American, around 40 years old, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, with balding hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt with bleach stains and shorts.

Sheriff’s Office deputies with bloodhounds were conducting a search for the subject Thursday evening.

Residents and motorists in the area of U.S. 170/Broad River Blvd. were advised to expect an increased law enforcement presence.