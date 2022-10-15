Missing Dale man found dead

By Tony Kukulich

The search for a man missing for nearly a week ended with the discovery of the man’s body Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Joe Nathan Glover, an 81-year-old resident of Dale, was reported missing Oct. 6 from his home on Spann Circle. He reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

A helicopter piloted by Col. Neil Baxley from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) spotted Glover’s body in the marsh off Lightsey Road in Dale.

“Col. Baxley had been flying pretty regularly since Mr. Glover was reported missing,” said Maj. Angela Viens, BCSO public information officer.

The helicopter was part of an extensive search conducted by the Sheriff’s Office that was initiated as soon as Glover was reported missing. Over the course of the search, the Sheriff’s Office utilized a variety of resources including drones, the Bloodhound Tracking Team, the Aviation Support Unit, the Marine Patrol Unit and an urban search and rescue team based on Hilton Head Island.

“We had a large group out there,” Viens said, adding that the search area was vast, heavily wooded in some spots and marshy in others.

Beaufort Water Search and Rescue provided an airboat to assist with the recovery of Glover’s body.

An autopsy conducted Thursday by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office verified Glover’s identity. Coroner David Ott said the results of the autopsy are still pending.

Viens said that residents in the search area were diligent in the assistance they provided by checking their properties and wildlife cameras for a glimpse of the missing man.

“Everybody out there knows Mr. Glover,” she said. “I think the community came together out there to help support the family. Unfortunately it had a very sad ending.”

Tony Kukulich is a recent transplant to the Lowcountry. A native of Wilmington, Del., he comes to The Island News from the San Francisco Bay Area where he spent seven years as a reporter and photographer for several publications. He can be reached at tony.theislandnews@gmail.com.