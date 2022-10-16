Man found dead in Port Royal pond

From staff reports

The body of a man was recovered from a pond in Port Royal on Saturday afternoon, and police there said the death appears to have been accidental.

Officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) responded to the report of a person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Avenue just after noon, Saturday, Oct. 15. With assistance from the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, the body of an adult Black man was recovered.

The man was identified, but the release of his identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.

Residents in the area reported seeing the man in the area of the pond around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the death does not appear to be the result of a crime or due to an animal attack.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Det. Hogue of the PRPD at 843-986-2220.