Lowcountry Wind Symphony hosting 11th Annual Veteran’s Day Concerts

By Katherine Freeman

The Lowcountry Wind Symphony invites the public to its 11th annual free Veteran’s Concerts honoring America’s heroes.

Experience music that blends patriotism and tradition. The program features “Purple Heart,” composed by David Shaffer, “Band of Brothers,” composed by Michael Kamen, and patriotic classics including “Chester,” “Nimrod,” and marches by Karl L. King and Edwin Franko Goldman and more.

Together, we will explore “What is Musically Possible!”

LWS is a nonprofit wind symphony, made up of some 70 amateur and professional volunteer brass, woodwind, and percussion players from the greater Beaufort and Bluffton area.

There will be three performances:

— 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, Beaufort High School, 84 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort.

— 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, Bluffton High School, 12 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton.

— 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, Carolina Room, 100 Dataw Drive, Dataw Island (DIC Members/Guests Only).

Interested in joining LWS? Email contact@lowcountrywindsymphony.com.