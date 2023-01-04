fbpx

Lowcountry Life

//

The Island News’ Lolita Huckaby captured this image of the boats in the fog on the Beaufort River on New Year’s Day. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

newsbyte

Previous Story

Veteran of the Week – Ronald Patterson

Next Story

Warrants issued for 2 in Port Royal shooting

Latest from Contributors

HHCA holds off BA boys

By Justin Jarrett LowcoSports.com WALTERBORO — After breezing through to the finals of the War Hawk