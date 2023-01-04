Warrants issued for 2 in Port Royal shooting

From staff reports

Port Royal Police Department detectives have identified and obtained warrants for two people in connection with a shooting that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 29.

Detectives identified 27-year-old Jeffrey Keyontay Gadson of Pineland as the suspect in the shooting and obtained warrants for his arrest for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

A female occupant was also identified as 26-year-old Neyauna Fields of Ridgeland, and detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest for Accessory After the Fact of a Felony.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of either suspect are asked to call Beaufort County Communications at 843- 524-2777, their local Law Enforcement Agency or the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, at around 4 p.m., Port Royal Police officers responded to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim. Investigators learned that the victim, a 29-year-old Ridgeland man, was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Blvd. and Midtown Drive in Port Royal when he and the driver of another vehicle became involved in an altercation which resulted in the driver of the other vehicle firing at least one shot into his vehicle, striking him in the side.

The victim was able to drive himself to Beaufort Memorial where he is currently being treated for his injury.

Investigators believe that the victim knew the occupants of the other vehicle and this was an isolated incident.

The suspect’s vehicle, that was sought by investigators, was described as a 2008 BMW 335I, dark grey or blue in color with Georgia tag TEA2765.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, the vehicle used in the shooting was located by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and Port Royal Detectives impounded the car for processing.