Veteran of the Week – Ronald Patterson

Beaufort’s Ronald Patterson, 80, joined the United States Marine Corps in Bridgeport, Conn., in 1959. After boot camp at Parris Island and Montford Point Stewards School in Jacksonville, N.C., he was assigned to MCAS Cherry Point. While there he transitioned to administrative duties. Follow-on tours took him to Okinawa and Quantico before duty at Da Nang, Vietnam. He returned to Cherry Point before a second tour in Vietnam. He returned to Quantico providing military security for the general.

In 1975, he served at MCAS Beaufort before returning to Okinawa and later to Recruiter duty in Buffalo, N.Y. His final assignment was back at Parris Islan where he retired as a Master Sergeant in 1990 with 30 years active service. He later worked in security at Callawassie Island and for eight years at the Beaufort County Corrections Center. He next managed government housing in Ridgeland and worked with the security department at Naval Hospital Beaufort. Today he is the vice-president of the Beaufort chapter of the Montford Marine Association.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.