The Island News Publisher Jeff Evans captured this shot of the “Handmaid” protesters at a Republican rally on Wednesday in downtown Beaufort. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
LOWCOUNTRY LIFE
Latest from Elections
Voters re-elect Reps Erickson, Rivers; put familiar face, newcomer on Beaufort City Council By Mike McCombs Another
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham addresses his supporters Friday night, Nov. 4., during a rally with
Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, on Wednesday shows his pocket edition of the U.S. Constitution and
Looking at the races From staff reports Dr. Annie Andrews, a Democrat and a pediatrician from
From staff reports When voters go to the polls Tuesday, there will be several races where