Veteran of the Week – Chris Hulbert

Beaufort’s Chris Hulbert, 58, joined the United States Marine Corps in Atlanta in 1982. After boot camp at Parris Island and training as a Ground Radio Technician to service communications in tanks, Jeeps and tracked vehicles. He was first stationed at Lejeune followed by tours in Okinawa and Pendleton. He was discharged in 1989 and subsequently found to be 100 percent disabled due to conditions contracted from the Lejeune drinking water. He was hired by and served 30 years at Siemens USA and was deeply involved in the Siemens Veterans Network, which hires veterans and provides close mentoring to adjust to corporate service. He is a member of DAV, AMVETS , the Marine Corps League, Bugles Across America and Taps for Veterans, which plays at funerals for veterans. He’s volunteered at the Parris Island Marine Corps Museum, the Parris Island Living History Detachment and raises money for the Semper Fi Fund.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.