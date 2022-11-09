Heritage Days returns to Penn Center

From staff reports
After a two-year hiatus, the 38th annual Heritage Days Celebration is returning to Penn Center on St. Helena Island this weekend, Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 13.
Usually held in November, Penn Center’s Heritage Days Celebration is a three-day cultural event celebrating Penn School/Penn Center, and the Gullah Geechee history, folk arts, food, music, crafts, and West and Central African cultural legacy of the region.
Admission is $5 and children younger than 6 are free. Some events may require museum admission. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding/lawn chairs. Parking is free.
EVENT SCHEDULE
Ongoing Activities
York W. Bailey Museum self-guided tours
10 a.m. to 4 a.m., everyday
$10 adults, $5 students
Andrew Young Exhibit
“The Many Lives of Andrew Young”
Through Jan. 31
York W. Bailey Museum
Thursday
Gullah Roots Village
10 a.m to 2 p.m.
$5 admission
PACE/Heritage Old Time Country Store
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
38th Annual Heritage Days Celebration Opening Ceremony
3 to 4 p.m., Center Stage
Flags Of The Gullah People
Processional and presentation
Lowcounty Supper
4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Emory S. Campbell Dining Halloween
Gullah cuisine
$18
“The Road of Remembrance”
(Youth theatrical production of Eras of Penn School)
6 to 7 p.m., Frisell Community House
Adults $15, students $8, children younger than 6 free
Exhibition Opening and Artist Reception
Featured artist – Sonja Griffin Evans
6:30 to 9 p.m., York W. Bailey Museum
Old Fashioned Prayer Service
6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Brick Baptist Church
Friday
Sankofa Museaum on Wheels
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Frisell Community House
Food, Arts and Craft vendors
Penn Center grounds
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crafts, exhibits, food and merchandise
Family and Friends Day
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Penn Center grounds
Demonstrations of the West African/Gullah connection, including cast net making, quilting, basket making, wood burning
Heritage Symposium
9:30 a.m. Check-in/Lowcountry breakfast
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Session 1 & 2 panel discussion w/ Q@A
Gullah Roots: A Documentary
A Gullah Journey: An excerpt from Alice Childers Book
Brick Church Fellowship Hall
Adults $20, stunts $10
After Sherman: A Film About Inheritance and Black History
4 to 5:45 p.m., Darrah Hall
Free
Old Fashioned Fish Fry, Oyster Roast, Crab Crack
A festival favorite
6 to 10 p.m., Penn Center Grounds
Soul Music Night
Friday
Heritage Days Coffe Cafe
7:30 to 10 a.m., MLK Park
Sankofa Museum on Wheels
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Frisell Community House
Food, Arts and Craft vendors
Penn Center grounds
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crafts, exhibits, food and merchandise
38th Annual Heritage Days Parade
(Visitors should be in place by 8 a.m. to avoid traffic)
Parade begins at 9 a.m.
St. Helena Elementary School to Penn Center Historic Landmark District
Center Stage Entertainment
Penn Center – Center Stage
Noon to 4 p.m.
Gullah storytellers, singers, dancers, spirituals, shouters, presntations, re-enactors and more
Soul Slide Dance Party
4 to 10 p.m., Frisell Community House
Advance ticket $10; At the door $15
21 and older
“You Gotta Run”
A musical/theatrical presentation highlighting the life of Andrew Young
6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Emory Campbell Dining Hall
Performance and dinner $20