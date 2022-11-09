Heritage Days returns to Penn Center

From staff reports

After a two-year hiatus, the 38th annual Heritage Days Celebration is returning to Penn Center on St. Helena Island this weekend, Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 13.

Usually held in November, Penn Center’s Heritage Days Celebration is a three-day cultural event celebrating Penn School/Penn Center, and the Gullah Geechee history, folk arts, food, music, crafts, and West and Central African cultural legacy of the region.

Admission is $5 and children younger than 6 are free. Some events may require museum admission. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding/lawn chairs. Parking is free.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Ongoing Activities

York W. Bailey Museum self-guided tours

10 a.m. to 4 a.m., everyday

$10 adults, $5 students

Andrew Young Exhibit

“The Many Lives of Andrew Young”

Through Jan. 31

York W. Bailey Museum

Thursday

Gullah Roots Village

10 a.m to 2 p.m.

$5 admission

PACE/Heritage Old Time Country Store

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

38th Annual Heritage Days Celebration Opening Ceremony

3 to 4 p.m., Center Stage

Flags Of The Gullah People

Processional and presentation

Lowcounty Supper

4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Emory S. Campbell Dining Halloween

Gullah cuisine

$18

“The Road of Remembrance”

(Youth theatrical production of Eras of Penn School)

6 to 7 p.m., Frisell Community House

Adults $15, students $8, children younger than 6 free

Exhibition Opening and Artist Reception

Featured artist – Sonja Griffin Evans

6:30 to 9 p.m., York W. Bailey Museum

Old Fashioned Prayer Service

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Brick Baptist Church

Friday

Sankofa Museaum on Wheels

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Frisell Community House

Food, Arts and Craft vendors

Penn Center grounds

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crafts, exhibits, food and merchandise

Family and Friends Day

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Penn Center grounds

Demonstrations of the West African/Gullah connection, including cast net making, quilting, basket making, wood burning

Heritage Symposium

9:30 a.m. Check-in/Lowcountry breakfast

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Session 1 & 2 panel discussion w/ Q@A

Gullah Roots: A Documentary

A Gullah Journey: An excerpt from Alice Childers Book

Brick Church Fellowship Hall

Adults $20, stunts $10

After Sherman: A Film About Inheritance and Black History

4 to 5:45 p.m., Darrah Hall

Free

Old Fashioned Fish Fry, Oyster Roast, Crab Crack

A festival favorite

6 to 10 p.m., Penn Center Grounds

Soul Music Night

Friday

Heritage Days Coffe Cafe

7:30 to 10 a.m., MLK Park

Sankofa Museum on Wheels

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Frisell Community House

Food, Arts and Craft vendors

Penn Center grounds

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crafts, exhibits, food and merchandise

38th Annual Heritage Days Parade

(Visitors should be in place by 8 a.m. to avoid traffic)

Parade begins at 9 a.m.

St. Helena Elementary School to Penn Center Historic Landmark District

Center Stage Entertainment

Penn Center – Center Stage

Noon to 4 p.m.

Gullah storytellers, singers, dancers, spirituals, shouters, presntations, re-enactors and more

Soul Slide Dance Party

4 to 10 p.m., Frisell Community House

Advance ticket $10; At the door $15

21 and older

“You Gotta Run”

A musical/theatrical presentation highlighting the life of Andrew Young

6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Emory Campbell Dining Hall

Performance and dinner $20