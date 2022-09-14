fbpx

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Clark Morse took some photos of the clouds reflecting on the water on a Saturday morning on the way to Pritchard’s Island to check on turtle nests. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

