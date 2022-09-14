Veteran of the Week – Raymond Graham

Beaufort’s Raymond (RC) Graham, 92, joined the United States Navy at Fort Smith, Ark., in 1948 but switched to the United States Marine Corps shortly thereafter and attended boot camp at San Diego followed by Infantry training at Camp Pendleton. He was assigned to Base Security at Camp Lejeune including Special Security duties. His next assignment was at Parris Island.

He separated from the Marines in 1952 and thereafter joined the Army National Guard for six years, followed by service with the Air National Guard for two more years. He worked at Parris Island Public Works for 16 years and MCAS Public Works for 14 additional years rising to Director of Maintenance. He now resides at the Retreat at Lady’s Island.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.