Local team wins USTA state title

A team of self-proclaimed “old dudes” from northern Beaufort County teamed up to win the men’s 70-and-over 3.0 title at the USTA South Carolina League State Championships on Hilton Head Island last month.

The Habersham String Chickens team — made up of players from Habersham, Lady’s Island, Cat Island, and the City of Beaufort — went 3-0 at the event, defeating teams from Hilton Head, McCormick, and John’s Island. The String Chickens won seven of nine individual courts and dropped the fewest sets (7) and games (67) of any of the four teams.

The Habersham String Chickens won the men’s 70-and-over 3.0 title at the USTA South Carolina League State Championships last month on Hilton Head Island. Back row from left Kim Barrett (co-captain), David Yates, Jeff Lewis, Ed Hancock, Ryan Norris, Don Wilson, Paul Murrell and Guy Birkhead. Front row kneeling, Rob Hilton and Dick Purdy (co-captain)