Beaufort Academy’s boys tennis team claimed its second consecutive SCISA 1A state title with a 5-2 win over Mead Hall earlier this month.

Daniel Richards, Andrew Alicknavitch, Connor Aivez, and Brandon Trapp all won singles matches, leaving the Eagles in need of only one doubles victory to clinch the title. Jack McDougall and Trapp teamed up to provide the clinching doubles win.

It’s the Eagles’ third state title in the past four years.