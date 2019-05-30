Arts Brief

Bus Stop adding Saturday matinee to AmVets run

Coastal Stage Productions is adding a 2 p.m. June 1 matinee of its production of Bus Stop to AmVets on 1831 Ribaut Road in Port Royal.

The group’s remaining performances, in addition to the June 1 Saturday matinee, are at 8 p.m. May 31 and June 1, as well as a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee June 2.

Advanced reserved seats are $25, while groups of 10 or more get reserved seats at $22. Student seats are $15. Tickets at the door are $27.

Tickets are available by calling the local box office at 843-717-2175 or buying online at https://busstopportroyal.bpt.me/.

