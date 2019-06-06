Local nonprofit honoring Lady’s Island 12-year-old

Last Christmas, Garrett Seckinger told his parents he wanted to do something to help feed the hungry.

As a result of that desire, the 12-year-old from Lady’s Island will collect the Unsung Hero Award when Help of Beaufort honors its top supporters from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at a Friends Appreciation event to be held at the Santa Elena History Museum.

Last Christman, Seckinger decided to collect canned goods for the hungry. With the help of his parents and neighbors, who hosted holiday parties, Seckinger’s initial goal of 100 canned goods was met easily.

So Seckinger decided to double down and shoot for 200 cans. He and his friends then went door to door in his neighborhood, soon reaching the goal of 200 and donating the food to Help of Beaufort.

Founded forty years ago, Help of Beaufort has always been about providing food for those most in need.

In addition to a food pantry and clothing boutique, Help of Beaufort’s Mobile Meals program brings food daily to more than 60 local elderly unable to get around.

Highlights for the evening will include an Angel Award to Ameris Bank for their food donations as well as cash contributions totaling more than $3000.

Above and Beyond Beaufort Business Awards go to three businesses – Piggly Wiggly, Butler Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep, and the Surf 104.9’s Jeff T-Bone Tayor show – who put on a monthly food and car give-away and reached out to Help of Beaufort to work with them.

More Unsung Hero Awards go to webmaster John Gladstone, who has worked tirelessly to build and main the Help of Beaufort website, and Anjanette Neale, a volunteer bookkeeper for almost a decade.

