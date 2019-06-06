BJWSA hires Burke as deputy general manager

Beaufort–Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) has announced that Patrick Burke, P.E. is now serving as Deputy General Manager, Operations and Technical Services, as of May 24, 2019.

Burke has more than 30 years’ experience in the water and wastewater industry, including the past 27 at Aqua Pennsylvania, an investor-owned utility that serves more than 28 counties throughout Pennsylvania.

Aqua Pennsylvania is a subsidiary of Aqua America, which provides water and wastewater services to more than 3 million people in eight states. In his most recent role at Aqua, he was the Director of Operations for greater Pennsylvania. Burke has a Bachelor of Science in Structural Design and Construction Engineering Technology from Penn State University, a Masters of Business Administration from Bloomsburg University and is a licensed professional engineer.

The extensive search for the deputy general manager was conducted nationwide by Cabot Associates. General Manager Joe Mantua is “excited to have Pat join us; his extensive knowledge of water and wastewater systems and enthusiastic approach make him a great addition to our team.”

Burke is ready to offer his expertise and comprehensive knowledge to BJWSA.

“I am very excited to join the BJWSA team of highly qualified water and wastewater professionals,” Burke said in a release

In his role as Deputy General Manager, Burke will oversee approximately 135 employees, in the operational side of the authority.

For more information about BJWSA, go to www.bjwsa.org.

