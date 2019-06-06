Lowcountry Life

These large scale butterfly wings are on display at the Beaufort Arts Council building. The feathers were created by 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders in the Beaufort Academy Lower School Art Department out of recycled paper bags. The piece was originally made for the Port Royal Sound Foundation Recycled Art Contest. BA wants to keep these wings in the community to bring visitors to our beautiful town. Feel free to visit and take a butterfly #Selfie.