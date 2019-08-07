Kids try to beat heat at pool as return to school draws near

Photo By BOB SOFALY

With the first day of school right around the corner, about 75 children converged in the pool July 31 at the Charles “Lind” Brown Neighborhood Activity Center on Green Street as they tried to beat the heat.

Pool manager Ruth Eklund said the popular pool traditionally closes after Labor Day, which is on Sept. 2. Once school starts, the pool will have reduced hours as most of the lifeguard staff has to go back to school as well, she said.

Eklund said the exact closure date hasn’t been set yet as the pool has only been open about a month because of recent repair work.

All 22,000 students in Beaufort County, from Pre-K to high school seniors, start school on Monday, Aug. 19.