BJWSA board picks Bell as chair

Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority’s Board of Directors has chosen Michael Bell to serve as chair for the fiscal year 2020.

Bell, a 27-year veteran of the board, represents the Town of Bluffton.

The Baxley, Ga., native is a graduate of Albany State University. After a long career in the public school sector, he currently serves as registrar and PowerSchool administrator at Lowcountry Montessori School in Beaufort.

“It is truly an honor to serve again as board chair of one of the most vital organizations within Beaufort and Jasper counties,” Bell said in a release. “During this tenure, we work cooperatively and fiduciarily with the general manager and staff to strategically plan for the impacts of the continued area growth with an eye toward costs, service delivery and safety. It is truly our mission to inspire trust and enhance the public health of all within our service area.”

Assisting Bell as officers are Jimmy Baker as vice-chair (representing Beaufort County Delegation/Hilton Head) and Gregory Padgett as secretary/treasurer (City of Hardeeville). Other members are: Donna Altman (Beaufort County); Lorraine Bond (Jasper County Delegation); Brandy Gray (Town of Port Royal); Donald Manson (Beaufort County); R. Thayer Rivers, Jr. (Town of Ridgeland); Jerry Schulze (Beaufort County) and Dr. William Singleton (Jasper County Delegation).

Andy Kinghorn is awaiting final approval by the governor to serve as the representative for the City of Beaufort.

For more information about BJWSA or its Board of Directors, visit bjwsa.org.