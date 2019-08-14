Indoor mini golf course to open in Beaufort

By MIKE McCOMBS

In the near future, there will be one more recreational way for families to spend their time in Beaufort, though exactly when that will be is unclear.

According to their website and Facebook page, Glowcountry Indoor Mini Golf will be opening soon, the blacklit, air-conditioned indoor 18-hole course occupying the now-vacant building at 46 Robert Smalls Parkway, next to the Spanish Moss Trail.

It is unclear when exactly that will be, and phone calls to the number provided on the website had not been returned as of press time.

After originally announcing their presence in February, the owners have posted on the Glowcountry Indoor Mini Golf Facebook page twice in the past two weeks.

On Aug. 2, they announced they were coming soon.

“Our goal is to bring affordable fun for all ages to our sweet small town!” the post read. “We hope that you are as excited as we are to have another fun option for families that isn’t far away! Please share your excitement with us as well as your ideas! We aim to please and are always open to suggestion!

To stay up to date on our opening and other exciting events, like our page not just this post. For more information about all we have to offer please check out our website.”

Then Aug. 7, they announced their location.

“We’re super excited to be located right on the Spanish Moss Trail!! Glowcountry Indoor Mini Golf will be a great place to stop and cool off during your walk, run or ride! Along with black light mini golf, we will also have a party space, concession counter, and retail, all AIR CONDITIONED!!”

According to the website, rounds will be $10 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and younger, seniors 65 and older and heroes (first responders, military, teachers and nurses).

For more information, visit www.glowcountryminigolf.com.