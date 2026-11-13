Hilton Head’s annual Lantern Parade set to light up the beach on Saturday night

Staff reports

The annual Hilton Head Island Lighted Lantern Parade is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, from the Alder Lane beach access point and proceed north along South Forest Beach.

The parade will feature large, lighted creations crafted by noted lantern artists along with hundreds of other lanterns made by local residents.

Organized by artist Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons, marchers will head north along South Forest Beach, exit through the Beach House parking lot and finish at Lowcountry Celebration Park. Four bands will keep the parade moving, including: the Black Sheep Ensemble, Kanola Band, the U.S. Marine Corps Dirty Boots Brass Band, and the Atlanta Drum Academy.

The stunning spectacle of colorful lighted creations against an ink-black night sky is expected to draw a large crowd, which means that traffic getting to and from the parade is going to be a concern. The Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade travels along South Forest Beach on Nov. 13, 2021, on Hilton Head Island, S.C. The 2026 edition of the annual parade is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. Photo courtesy of Tony Kukulich

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office warns that traffic is expected to be heavy on Pope Avenue and Palmetto Bay Road from 4-6 p.m. That problem will likely repeat itself after the parade ends. Residents and visitors traveling through the area should allow extra time.

Here are some important things to know before heading out to the event.

People will start lining up for the parade at 5 p.m., at the Alder Lane beach access point. The parade will step off 45 minutes later.

Parking will be available at:

• Coligny Beach Parking Lot

• Former Wild Wings lot, 72 Pope Avenue

• Former Aunt Chilada’s lot, 69 Pope Avenue

• First Baptist Church,100 S. Forest Beach Drive

• St. Luke’s Anglican Church, 50 Pope Avenue

• Providence Presbyterian Church, 171 Cordillo Parkway, Access the church parking area from Woodward Avenue

• USCB’s Hilton Head Island campus, 1 Sand Shark Drive

A shuttle will run between the USCB campus and the parade from 4:15 to 9:15 p.m. To reduce traffic, marchers and spectators traveling in groups are encouraged to have one person drop off the group near the parade start or a viewing area, then park at USCB and ride the shuttle. After the parade, the whole group can ride the shuttle from Lowcountry Celebration Park back to USCB.

Part of the southern end of the Coligny Beach Parking Lot will be reserved for accessible parking and viewing. Volunteers will check hang tags for all vehicles in this area.

Spectators can watch anywhere along the beach between Alder Lane and the Beach House or catch the finale at Lowcountry Celebration Park. The Beaufort County Channel will live stream the parade.

Spectator guidelines

• Follow the directions of all officials, law enforcement and event volunteers.

• Keep the parade route clear.

• Children must be accompanied by an adult.

• Stay off the dunes.

• Dogs are welcomed with spectators but may not walk in the parade.

• Bikes may not be ridden in the parade.

Participant guidelines

• Every marcher must carry a lantern.

• Do not pass or crowd the bands.

• Follow the directions of volunteers and marshals.

• Children must be accompanied by an adult.

• Give large lanterns plenty of room.

• No bicycles or pets.

• No open-flame or sky lanterns, which are prohibited in South Carolina.

Groups planning to march should email oca@hiltonheadislandsc.gov with the group’s name, number of participants, and a contact email and phone number.

Food trucks and beverages will be available at Lowcountry Celebration Park from 3 to 9 p.m. Local favorite Groove Town Assault will perform before and after the parade arrives.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 50s and dropping during the parade, but skies should be clear with little to no chance of rain. Plan accordingly for the cool temperatures.

For additional information on the Lantern Parade, visit culturehhi.org.