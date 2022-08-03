Flags, flags, flags

Eric Thibault and Mary Thibault, left and right, of Thibault Gallary, and Greg Rawls, center, said Friday, July 27, that they had produced more than 22,000 Ukraine pins and pendants which raised more than $42,000 for the people of Ostroh, Ukraine, currently at war with Russia. Rawls, the artist responsible for making the glass jewelry, said he has cut more than half a mile of colored plate glass, all by hand. Combined with other funds collected by the City of Beaufort, more than $750,000 has been donated to the people of Ostroh. Photo by Bob Sofaly.