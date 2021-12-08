Eagles come up short

1 min read

The Beaufort High Eagles bowed their collective heads in prayer on the sideline after losing the 4A State Championship game to South Pointe, 41-7, on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Eagles finished their season with an overall record of 12-3. Photo by Bob Sofaly. 

See our full coverage.

