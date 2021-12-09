Chipotle, Five Guys coming to Beaufort Plaza

Lowcountry Urgent Care, Burkes HomeCentric planned as well

From staff reports

If you are like many in Beaufort clamoring for more dining options, Thursday’s announcement by the city about future tenants coming to Beaufort Plaza should interest you.

Two new restaurants – Chipotle Mexican Grill and Five Guys, both long-rumored additions – are among four new tenants coming to Beaufort Plaza work as continues on the Publix, set to open there in 2022.

Chipotle will reside next to Ameris Bank, while Five Guys will be across from McDonald’s. It’s the first location for both in the City of Beaufort. Both are expected to open in in late fall of 2022.

Burkes HomeCentric, a discount home goods retailer, is expected to open in mid-February 2022. Beaufort Plaza is already home to discount retailer Burkes Outlet.

Lowcountry Urgent Care will be opening across from Walgreen’s. It is also expected to open in the fall of 2022.

Additional new retailers should be announced early next year.

Meanwhile, work continues on the 48,387-square-foot Publix, which is expected to open in early summer next year.

“We’re excited by the progress being made at Beaufort Plaza,” City Manager Bill Prokop said in a release. “The new retailers and urgent care will offer our residents even more choice.”

The announcement comes just weeks after the news that a Cook Out franchise is likely to open on the site of the now-closed Golden Corral on Robert Smalls Parkway.

Beaufort Plaza is located at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street.